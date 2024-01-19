Previous
Sayulita shop by jerzyfotos
Sayulita shop

Very colorful shops in Mexico. I haven't figured out why they have so many of these skulls everywhere but it is some type of celebration. I'm probably not too interested but they do come up with fun designs to capture.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Diana ace
A great shot of this colourful venue, I would not mind enjoying some tacos and a margarita there ;-)
January 26th, 2024  
