26 / 365
Sayulita shop
Very colorful shops in Mexico. I haven't figured out why they have so many of these skulls everywhere but it is some type of celebration. I'm probably not too interested but they do come up with fun designs to capture.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
0
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
149
photos
31
followers
30
following
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
114
29
115
116
30
117
31
118
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Door # 2
Diana
ace
A great shot of this colourful venue, I would not mind enjoying some tacos and a margarita there ;-)
January 26th, 2024
