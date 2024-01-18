Previous
Los Ayala evening just starting by jerzyfotos
Los Ayala evening just starting

A couple blocks from our hotel and things are just preparing for a busy evening. We're early birds so don't often join the night crowds.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
