Previous
Visiting Puerto Vallarta..and restaurants by jerzyfotos
42 / 365

Visiting Puerto Vallarta..and restaurants

We stopped into PV today just because we needed a little bit of a bigger city for a change. A lot to see and some nice restaurants to check out.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise