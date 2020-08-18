Sign up
327 / 365
Small Tortoiseshell
Another day with about 20 Tortoiseshells. 2 Red Admirals, several Whites and a brief visit from a Holly Blue.
180820FZ1K180820
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
327
photos
65
followers
45
following
89% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
18th August 2020 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
york
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
small
,
tortoiseshell
,
leipidoptera
Thom Mitchell
Never see them, so I'm jealous! Another brushfoot that can be rather drab from underneath, but so stunning from above. Beautiful shot!
August 18th, 2020
