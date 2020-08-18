Previous
Small Tortoiseshell by jesika2
327 / 365

Small Tortoiseshell

Another day with about 20 Tortoiseshells. 2 Red Admirals, several Whites and a brief visit from a Holly Blue.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
Thom Mitchell
Never see them, so I'm jealous! Another brushfoot that can be rather drab from underneath, but so stunning from above. Beautiful shot!
August 18th, 2020  
