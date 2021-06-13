Sign up
Do I like butter?
I would definitely say yes, to that question. The Painted Lady, first of the year, fed voraciously on buttercups.
Walmgate Stray, Fulford, York.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
nature
insect
butterfly
lady
painted
lepidoptera
