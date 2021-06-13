Previous
Do I like butter? by jesika2
Photo 373

Do I like butter?

I would definitely say yes, to that question. The Painted Lady, first of the year, fed voraciously on buttercups.
Walmgate Stray, Fulford, York.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It's becoming increasingly...
