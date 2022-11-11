Previous
Poppy and les Bleuet de France by jesika2
Poppy and les Bleuet de France

At 11, as every year, I shall stand at my door, listen to the church bells ring, and remember...
Those I never knew, including my maternal grandfather, and a little man in the Veteran's Hospital in Montreal.
Jesika

@jesika2
