Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 543
Poppy and les Bleuet de France
At 11, as every year, I shall stand at my door, listen to the church bells ring, and remember...
Those I never knew, including my maternal grandfather, and a little man in the Veteran's Hospital in Montreal.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
543
photos
56
followers
38
following
148% complete
View this month »
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
25th June 2016 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close