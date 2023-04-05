Previous
Oh no! April 8 2023 by jesika2
Photo 576

Oh no! April 8 2023

Gave up opportunities to see 5 theatre shows including Ballet North's Nutcracker, mask on my weekly shop, quarterly trip to GP, rare bus rides, have HEPA filters, don't visit or have visitors and only meet outside. Couldn't be more careful and cautious and still the blasted malevolent, malicious, nasty bug has got me.
I'm obviously concerned enough about myself - age & asthma - but more about how this could affect Tildi. Will we resume proper walkies when I get over the worst?
My young friend developed Long C and can barely look after herself.
Beggar, blast, damnation and expeltives by the truck load!
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Jesika

@jesika2
Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete.
158% complete

