Most handsome fella

I can no longer visit the sites where Marbled Whites abound and so have no expectation of ever seeing them.

Last year on Millennium Fields, York, I was delighted to see 2 females. This male and his "brother?" were newly eclosed today. The larval food supply is good and maybe, in time, the area will become a haven for many Marbled Whites.

The underwing is spectacular.

Hope to see a girl or 2 soon.

010723OM1010723