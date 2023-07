I'm just a dull, brown moth...

But Mr Vapourer is anything BUT dull. Look at those hairy legs and the Dennis Healy eyebrows!

He's the last of the 3 Vapourer caterpillars I raised this year, all male, so at least I won't have 100+ baby caterpillars to look after.

15 images stacked in camera

020723OM1020723