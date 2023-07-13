Sign up
Previous
Photo 650
I thought you loved me, Mummy
Not easy holding a soggy doggy in one hand and trying to take a photo of her face with the other. Had no idea if I'd get any focus.
Tildi has had her last day of being 5, pre-birthday bath - with great reluctance.
13th July 2023
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
Christine Sztukowski
So enduring fav
July 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Those appealing eyes!!!!!
July 13th, 2023
