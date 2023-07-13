Previous
I thought you loved me, Mummy by jesika2
I thought you loved me, Mummy

Not easy holding a soggy doggy in one hand and trying to take a photo of her face with the other. Had no idea if I'd get any focus.
Tildi has had her last day of being 5, pre-birthday bath - with great reluctance.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Jesika

Christine Sztukowski
So enduring fav
July 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Those appealing eyes!!!!!
July 13th, 2023  
