Previous
Photo 653
Grown and ready to fly.
A few weeks ago I rescued 5 Peacock butterfly caterpillars. Today I came home from walkies to find the last 2 ready to leave.
170723OM1170723
15 images stacked in camera
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
4
1
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
653
photos
59
followers
34
following
178% complete
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
Views
5
5
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
17th July 2023 10:53am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing macro shot ! fav
July 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Scary
July 17th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Oh My!
July 17th, 2023
Jesika
@365projectorgchristine
purely out of curiosity, what do you find scary about a close up of a butterfly face and shoulders? I’m really interested to know your thoughts, and not in a judgemental way.
July 17th, 2023
