Grown and ready to fly. by jesika2
Photo 653

Grown and ready to fly.

A few weeks ago I rescued 5 Peacock butterfly caterpillars. Today I came home from walkies to find the last 2 ready to leave.
170723OM1170723
15 images stacked in camera
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
178% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing macro shot ! fav
July 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Scary
July 17th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Oh My!
July 17th, 2023  
Jesika
@365projectorgchristine purely out of curiosity, what do you find scary about a close up of a butterfly face and shoulders? I’m really interested to know your thoughts, and not in a judgemental way.
July 17th, 2023  
