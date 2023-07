Grown and ready to fly

1st shot almost fully inflated wings

2nd fully inflated and hardening

3rd a close up of her face and proboscis which is in 2 parts which she has zipped together so she can feed.

4th Outside in a safe place where she'll rest until tomorrow.

Fly safely little one and maybe you'll visit me next April or May and leave your babies with me.

