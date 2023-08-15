Previous
Life... by jesika2
Life...

From young to old.A fresh Brown Argus next to an old one with the middle aged below.
I found the first BA on this site, MIllennium Fields, York, 5 years ago. The first year I saw 8 and another watcher found 12. Since then the numbers have been very low but with encouraging signs. These are the second brood and a newly emerged one half way though August bodes well for the future.
There is abundant Dovesfoot Cranesbill, the larval food plant and because of the way the area is managed, no nectar feeder will go hungry.
