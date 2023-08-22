Sign up
Photo 671
Beautiful bokeh
Sometimes things come together and I think they did with this Speckled Wood and the background.
Walmgate Stray, York
260823OM1260823
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It's becoming increasingly...
675
photos
58
followers
34
following
184% complete
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
26th August 2023 10:27am
