Previous
Next
Beautiful bokeh by jesika2
Photo 671

Beautiful bokeh

Sometimes things come together and I think they did with this Speckled Wood and the background.
Walmgate Stray, York
260823OM1260823
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise