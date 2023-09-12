Previous
Raindrops are NOT falling on my head by jesika2
Raindrops are NOT falling on my head

I'm wedged in the door frame.
Didn't expect to see much today in the rain.
A gap in the downpour, we risked walkies and saw this exquisite Lacewing sheltering on the door.
OM1 60mm macro lens +ext tubes 15 image stacked in camera
Jesika

@jesika2
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
September 12th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wonderful details
September 12th, 2023  
