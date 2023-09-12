Sign up
Previous
Photo 683
Raindrops are NOT falling on my head
I'm wedged in the door frame.
Didn't expect to see much today in the rain.
A gap in the downpour, we risked walkies and saw this exquisite Lacewing sheltering on the door.
OM1 60mm macro lens +ext tubes 15 image stacked in camera
120923/120923
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
2
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
683
photos
56
followers
33
following
187% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
12th September 2023 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
September 12th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wonderful details
September 12th, 2023
