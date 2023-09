Supermacro Shieldbug

Got a brilliant new 90mm macro lens with the ability to focus 2:1 as shown here. It has its own IS so combined with the already superb IS of the OM1, I was able, with my wobbly hands to get these shots. I'm holding the flower in one hand and the camera in the other! To say the least I am amazed and delighted. 210923OM1210923