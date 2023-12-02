Previous
Not my best idea by jesika2
Not my best idea

decided the Japanese Anenome bud.
My garden, 021223OM1011223
60mm macro lens 10 images stacked in camera
Jesika

@jesika2
Milanie ace
Beautiful - that photo stacking idea is wonderful for something like this.
December 2nd, 2023  
