Misty by jesika2
Photo 706

Misty

Makes me think of Sarah Vaughan's wonderful rendition of "Misty"
My friends are heading home out of the increasingly dense mist.
Millennium Fields, York.
031223OM1031223
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Jesika

@jesika2
193% complete

