Happy New Year by jesika2
Happy New Year

Imagine a world where all our differences are set aside and we unite to protect our Pale Blue Dot home and each other.
John Lennon Carl Sagan
Sony SH 50 2009
Panasonic G1 2010
010124
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Brian ace
Glorious image and special words. HNY to you and yours
January 1st, 2024  
