Previous
Photo 718
Happy New Year
Imagine a world where all our differences are set aside and we unite to protect our Pale Blue Dot home and each other.
John Lennon Carl Sagan
Sony SH 50 2009
Panasonic G1 2010
010124
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
1
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
718
photos
55
followers
32
following
196% complete
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
Brian
ace
Glorious image and special words. HNY to you and yours
January 1st, 2024
