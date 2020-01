Fire Road

This week has been totally crazy so I’ve not even had time for archive diving. Of course Black Pearl needs her walks even when life is busy, so we took a walk down our fire road...an alternative route out of our home in case of forest fire. It’s a lot to maintain but a sweet walk when there isn’t time for more.

Pearl was so happy to hear how much you liked her ears blowing in the wind. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions,favs