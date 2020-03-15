Sign up
Photo 2648
Roots
Best on black. I love banyan roots and boy were there a bunch here
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4372
photos
312
followers
116
following
725% complete
View this month »
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
Latest from all albums
2644
2645
1262
2646
2647
1263
1264
2648
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th March 2020 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
roots
,
hawaii
,
banyan
,
“black
,
white”
,
capemountainphoto
