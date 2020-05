Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head

The grosbeaks arrived the same day as the american goldfinches but they are far harder to catch. They rest on the top of the highest spruce and fir trees...way out of reach of my longest lens and they are very spooked by me coming outside. This is the first shot I have managed without it being through a window.

