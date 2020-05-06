Sign up
Photo 2700
Red Rhododendron
I have to say that if a person has to be in lockdown, I couldn't ask for a more beautiful place to be. The flowers seem to burst out in song whenever I go outside.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4469
photos
310
followers
110
following
Tags
red
,
home
,
flowers
,
rhododendron
,
capemountainphoto
