Photo 2778
Burned Trees In Front of Three Sisters
Another shot from our trip to Sisters. I went out last night for photographing Neowise again but again was met with heavy fog, so no new shots sadly.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Jane Pittenger
Jane Pittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
sisters
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
three sisters
,
capemountainphoto
