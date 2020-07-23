Previous
Burned Trees In Front of Three Sisters by jgpittenger
Photo 2778

Burned Trees In Front of Three Sisters

Another shot from our trip to Sisters. I went out last night for photographing Neowise again but again was met with heavy fog, so no new shots sadly.
23rd July 2020

Jane Pittenger

