Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2779
Elephant, Moon and Neowise
Best on black. I couldn't resist a little silliness in these strange and scary times. May some of the wisdom of the elephant be contagious to us humans.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4603
photos
317
followers
114
following
761% complete
View this month »
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
Latest from all albums
1361
2775
1362
1363
2776
2777
2778
2779
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
10th October 2016 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
textures
,
elephant
,
capemountainphoto
,
neowise
,
compoite
Taffy
ace
Cracking up imagining Elephant out there trying to view the comet in the moonlight! Actually, this is pretty amazing in the way you made the lighting make sense.
July 24th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful composite
July 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close