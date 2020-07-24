Previous
Elephant, Moon and Neowise by jgpittenger
Photo 2779

Elephant, Moon and Neowise

Best on black. I couldn't resist a little silliness in these strange and scary times. May some of the wisdom of the elephant be contagious to us humans.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Photo Details

Taffy ace
Cracking up imagining Elephant out there trying to view the comet in the moonlight! Actually, this is pretty amazing in the way you made the lighting make sense.
July 24th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful composite
July 24th, 2020  
