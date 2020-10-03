Sign up
Photo 2838
Fall colors
Another shot from our lovely hike in the mountains. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
4681
photos
301
followers
115
following
777% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
fall colors
,
6 lakes trail
,
sisterscapemountainphoto
