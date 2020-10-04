Previous
Next
Sand patterns by jgpittenger
Photo 2839

Sand patterns

We went for an early morning beach walk to celebrate our 76th anniversary and found this lovely sand pattern. Thankfully my foot is lots better.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
777% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise