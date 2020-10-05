Sign up
Looking up
From our wonderful hike today. I love where I live.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Tags
trees
up
capemountainphoto
“horse
trails”
Patricia McPhail
Beautiful canopy!
October 6th, 2020
marlboromaam
What a gorgeous capture! Very hypnotic looking at this. FAV! May I pin?
October 6th, 2020
Babs
Fabulous. fav.
October 6th, 2020
