Milky Way Off the Deck

Best of course on black. Again the stars as we sat in the hot tub on our deck last night were totally gorgeous. I thought about going to a better spot to photograph them but feared I would run into fog again if I went near any water, so I got out of the tub and set up my tripod. It was a totally star studded night. ahhh

