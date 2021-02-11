Sign up
Photo 2960
Black and White Daffy
For FOR21...a treasure for sure...sign of Spring and beauty in the incessant rain. This was focus stacked and then converted to b and w in silver efex. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
4851
photos
332
followers
117
following
Tags
home
,
reflections
,
flowers
,
macro
,
daffodil
,
theme-blackwhite
,
capemounainphoto
,
for21
