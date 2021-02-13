Previous
Almost 57 Years Treasured by jgpittenger
Almost 57 Years Treasured

The day before Valentine's day, it seems appropriate to share my greatest treasure...almost 57 years wearing this wedding ring given to me by my soul mate. What a huge gift he has been to my life.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

Stefan
Wow that is amazing.I hope that I can say the same in 53 years :) And btw. a very beautify photo.
February 13th, 2021  
Mona ace
Wonderful photo, so full of meaning. Love that space.
February 13th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Perfect in its simplicity.
February 13th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Beautiful capture of your most treasured symbol
February 13th, 2021  
