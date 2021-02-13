Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2962
Almost 57 Years Treasured
The day before Valentine's day, it seems appropriate to share my greatest treasure...almost 57 years wearing this wedding ring given to me by my soul mate. What a huge gift he has been to my life.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
4
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
365
ILCE-7RM4
13th February 2021 8:10am
black and white
,
home
,
ring
,
wedding
,
capemountainphoto
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for21
Stefan
Wow that is amazing.I hope that I can say the same in 53 years :) And btw. a very beautify photo.
February 13th, 2021
Mona
ace
Wonderful photo, so full of meaning. Love that space.
February 13th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Perfect in its simplicity.
February 13th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Beautiful capture of your most treasured symbol
February 13th, 2021
