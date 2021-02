Bracelet from Jasmine

Happy Valentine's Day everyone. May everywhere you look bring love to you. You'll have to view this on black to see the red stones. I think my daughter either bought this i Pakistan or India when she was working for UNICEF. You can bet I was happy when she gave it to me. What a treasure for FOR21's trinkets, treasures, and trash.

Thanks for your kind words re Jim's and my almost 57 years married and for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs