Walking in the Sunset as the Outlet Curves to the Ocean

Best on black especially if you want to see the tiny walker! I figured I would drop in for a hello. I got absorbed in a really good book and realized how much of my reading time disappears when I comment every day. And then I had a very intense reaction to my second covid vaccine so I was down for the count for a couple of days. But I miss you all so I figured I would come say hi and share this recent sunset shot.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs