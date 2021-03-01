Previous
Walking in the Sunset as the Outlet Curves to the Ocean by jgpittenger
Walking in the Sunset as the Outlet Curves to the Ocean

Best on black especially if you want to see the tiny walker! I figured I would drop in for a hello. I got absorbed in a really good book and realized how much of my reading time disappears when I comment every day. And then I had a very intense reaction to my second covid vaccine so I was down for the count for a couple of days. But I miss you all so I figured I would come say hi and share this recent sunset shot.
Walks @ 7 ace
Very good on black and like the swoosh of the water line
March 2nd, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love that curving shore and the gorgeous colours.
March 2nd, 2021  
