Photo 3042
Star Fish
They are back and abundant. What a treat to see them after several years of them being rare.
28th May 2021
28th May 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th May 2021 8:52am
Tags
ocean
ocean beach
star fish
capemountainphoto
