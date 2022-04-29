Previous
Cliff Dwellers Preparing the Nest by jgpittenger
Cliff Dwellers Preparing the Nest

These are blue green swallows. I thought they’d be cliff swallows but when I checked the book, I found I was wrong. I also needed a faster shutter speed for these little speedsters.
29th April 2022

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
Lou Ann ace
I always learn something from 365, I too always thought that cliff swallows were the only ones who dwelled in cliffs. These are beautiful.
April 29th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Never seen them,, love their colors. Great capture! are you able to watch the nest?
April 29th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
@dutchothotmailcom it’s way up high so it will be hard to see inside, but I will try
April 29th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What an incredible shot!
April 30th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful birds!
April 30th, 2022  
