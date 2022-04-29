Sign up
Photo 3352
Cliff Dwellers Preparing the Nest
These are blue green swallows. I thought they’d be cliff swallows but when I checked the book, I found I was wrong. I also needed a faster shutter speed for these little speedsters.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th April 2022
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Tags
green
,
birds
,
cliff
,
nests
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
“ocean
,
beach”
,
“blue
,
swallows”
Lou Ann
ace
I always learn something from 365, I too always thought that cliff swallows were the only ones who dwelled in cliffs. These are beautiful.
April 29th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Never seen them,, love their colors. Great capture! are you able to watch the nest?
April 29th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
it’s way up high so it will be hard to see inside, but I will try
April 29th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
What an incredible shot!
April 30th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful birds!
April 30th, 2022
