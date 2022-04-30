Previous
Barn Swallows Resting by jgpittenger
Barn Swallows Resting

I'm finally being able to recognize at least three varieties of swallows. These were sitting on the edge of a dock in the marina in town. They sure are pretty in their breeding plumage.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Jane Pittenger

Pretty birds, love their vibrant colours!
May 1st, 2022  
