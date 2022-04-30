Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3353
Barn Swallows Resting
I'm finally being able to recognize at least three varieties of swallows. These were sitting on the edge of a dock in the marina in town. They sure are pretty in their breeding plumage.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5327
photos
323
followers
117
following
918% complete
View this month »
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
Latest from all albums
3350
1504
3351
1505
1506
3352
1507
3353
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th April 2022 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
dock
,
bay street
,
barn swallows
,
capemountainphoto
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty birds, love their vibrant colours!
May 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close