Fall Color Reflected by jgpittenger
Photo 3542

Fall Color Reflected

Jim was outside doing garden clean up when he saw this and called me to see it. Am I ever lucky with my husband and his eyes.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Diana ace
Gorgeous colours and reflections.
November 13th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Nice colours and interesting swirls in the reflection
November 13th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that window looks weird doesn't it?
November 13th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Superbement réalisé
November 13th, 2022  
carol white ace
Beautiful reflections
November 13th, 2022  
