Photo 3542
Fall Color Reflected
Jim was outside doing garden clean up when he saw this and called me to see it. Am I ever lucky with my husband and his eyes.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
5
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5647
photos
312
followers
116
following
970% complete
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th November 2022 3:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
home
,
reflections
,
fall color
,
capemountainphoto
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and reflections.
November 13th, 2022
Shepherdman
Nice colours and interesting swirls in the reflection
November 13th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that window looks weird doesn't it?
November 13th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Superbement réalisé
November 13th, 2022
carol white
ace
Beautiful reflections
November 13th, 2022
