Back Lit by jgpittenger
Photo 3543

Back Lit

When you've had a lot of rain, the moments when the sun rays kiss something make you smile. Taken on our hike with my phone.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Jane Pittenger

Suzanne ace
The first pic on my feed this morning and a lovely start to my day.
November 14th, 2022  
