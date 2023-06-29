Previous
Grasses Blowing in the Wind by jgpittenger
Photo 3737

Grasses Blowing in the Wind

We've been having sunny and very windy afternoons.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1023% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely against the dark background
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise