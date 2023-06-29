Sign up
Photo 3737
Grasses Blowing in the Wind
We've been having sunny and very windy afternoons.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5980
photos
289
followers
109
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
26th June 2023 4:01pm
Tags
home
,
grass
,
capemountainphoto
carol white
ace
Lovely against the dark background
June 29th, 2023
