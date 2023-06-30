Previous
Female Grosbeak by jgpittenger
Photo 3738

Female Grosbeak

I was waiting to see if I could get a shot of the swallows but boy do they need quicker reflexes than I have! So I shot this sweetie instead. Their songs are so beautiful.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
Photo Details

