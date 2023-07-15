Previous
Rose In the Sprinkler by jgpittenger
Photo 3752

Rose In the Sprinkler

I was sitting on the porch photographing hummers when I noticed this bejeweled rose getting splattered by the sprinkler.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Gorgeous, fav
July 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Spectacular shot
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise