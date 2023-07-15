Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3752
Rose In the Sprinkler
I was sitting on the porch photographing hummers when I noticed this bejeweled rose getting splattered by the sprinkler.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6002
photos
289
followers
108
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
Latest from all albums
3746
1756
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
12th July 2023 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flower
,
rose
,
droplets
,
sprinkler
,
capemountainphoto
Margaret Brown
ace
Gorgeous, fav
July 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Spectacular shot
July 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close