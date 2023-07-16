Sign up
Photo 3753
Yellow Lily in the Midday Sun
I'm not sure our flower garden has ever been as beautiful as it is this summer!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
home
yellow
flowers
lily
capemountainphoto
carol white
ace
Beautifully captured.Fav😊
July 16th, 2023
