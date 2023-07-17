Previous
Buds with Photobomber by jgpittenger
Photo 3754

Buds with Photobomber

A little spider and his catch on the budding crocosmia.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

Cathy
Sneaky little fella! Love the light!
July 17th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful lighting.
July 17th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautifully captured against the black.Fav😊
July 17th, 2023  
KWind ace
Fabulous focus and lighting.
July 17th, 2023  
