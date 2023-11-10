Previous
Red bellied newts by jgpittenger
Photo 3855

Red bellied newts

I didn’t see any bites out of the mushroom but the red bellied newts were all over it.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
