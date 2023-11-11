Previous
Two Nuthatches at the Feeder by jgpittenger
Photo 3858

Two Nuthatches at the Feeder

Theses birds who have never come to our feeder seem to be considering overwintering here. I sure hope so. They are such cute and fast moving birds.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
November 11th, 2023  
