Previous
Photo 3858
Two Nuthatches at the Feeder
Theses birds who have never come to our feeder seem to be considering overwintering here. I sure hope so. They are such cute and fast moving birds.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
Tags
home
,
birds
,
capemountainphoto
,
nuthatches
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
November 11th, 2023
