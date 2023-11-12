Previous
Nuthatch Leaving by jgpittenger
Photo 3860

Nuthatch Leaving

Isn't he/she cute?
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1057% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Great timing and capture.Fav😊
November 12th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super timing, fav
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise