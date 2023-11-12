Sign up
Previous
Photo 3860
Nuthatch Leaving
Isn't he/she cute?
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
2
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6148
photos
275
followers
104
following
1057% complete
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
10th November 2023 1:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
home
,
birds
,
nuthatch
,
capemountainphoto
carol white
ace
Great timing and capture.Fav😊
November 12th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Super timing, fav
November 12th, 2023
