Previous
Photo 3861
Thor's Well Reedit
I've been looking for some photos for my son's medical office and reediting some of them to see if he wants them. This is one that I just reedited.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
1
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6149
photos
275
followers
104
following
1057% complete
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
9
1
3
365
ILCE-7RM4
6th December 2020 8:29pm
night
,
ocean
,
milky way
,
capemountainphoto
,
thor's well
Lisa Brown
ace
It's lovely and very calming. I think it would be great for a medical office. beautiful work
November 13th, 2023
