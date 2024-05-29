Previous
Sea Otter Showing Her Privates by jgpittenger
Theoretically there are no sea otters In Oregon, but look who we were blessed with this morning.
Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Mark St Clair ace
Lol! That's too funny
May 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lol. a wonderful pic!
May 30th, 2024  
J A Byrdlip ace
It was a long swim and what could be nicer than relaxing at the beach.
May 30th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot. Just having a chill out on the rocks.
May 30th, 2024  
