Photo 4008
Sea Otter Showing Her Privates
Theoretically there are no sea otters In Oregon, but look who we were blessed with this morning.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Jane Pittenger
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
29th May 2024 11:35am
Tags
ocean
ocean beach
sea otter
capemountainphoto
Mark St Clair
ace
Lol! That's too funny
May 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lol. a wonderful pic!
May 30th, 2024
J A Byrdlip
ace
It was a long swim and what could be nicer than relaxing at the beach.
May 30th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot. Just having a chill out on the rocks.
May 30th, 2024
