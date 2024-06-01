Sign up
Previous
Photo 4011
Pearl Surrounded By Miner's Lettuce Blooms
We had a gorgeous hike yesterday with the path through the woods lined with blooming miner's lettuce.
1st June 2024
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st May 2024 1:58pm
blooms
trees
black pearl
capemountainphoto
miners lettuce
horseshoe lane
Pat Knowles
Beautiful image of the lovely Pearl in the wood.
June 1st, 2024
Diana
Beautiful capture and scene with lovely dappled light.
June 1st, 2024
