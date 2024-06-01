Previous
Pearl Surrounded By Miner's Lettuce Blooms by jgpittenger
Photo 4011

Pearl Surrounded By Miner's Lettuce Blooms

We had a gorgeous hike yesterday with the path through the woods lined with blooming miner's lettuce.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Pat Knowles
Beautiful image of the lovely Pearl in the wood.
June 1st, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful capture and scene with lovely dappled light.
June 1st, 2024  
