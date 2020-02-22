Previous
Poison Dart Frog by jgpittenger
Photo 1244

Poison Dart Frog

Another shot from the archives. I thought he was so cute poking his head up and with the shadow of his foot showing through the petal.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd February 2020

Jane Pittenger

jgpittenger
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...Amazing capature
February 22nd, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Incredible colors! Lovely!
February 22nd, 2020  
