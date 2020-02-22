Sign up
Photo 1244
Poison Dart Frog
Another shot from the archives. I thought he was so cute poking his head up and with the shadow of his foot showing through the petal.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
1st August 2015 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
frog
,
santa barbara
,
poison dart frog
,
capemountainphoto
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Amazing capature
February 22nd, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Incredible colors! Lovely!
February 22nd, 2020
